Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking at the fast-breaking meal, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) chief advisor Kamil Kolabas said, “We are here to show that we stand beside the oppressed and the orphans,” pledging that the agency will continue its support in Pakistan.
Emre Aktuna, TIKA’s Islamabad coordinator, said the agency is planning to give iftar meals to 1,500 orphans this Ramadan, stressing that TIKA has been working in the country since 2010.
For its part, the Pakistani NGO which co-organized the meals with TIKA praised Turkey for standing with the oppressed everywhere.
“We would like to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who works to solve every problem of the oppressed, and TIKA for this event. We see Turks and Turkish flags wherever there are needy people,” said Nadeem Ahmed Khan, the head of Pakistan’s Khubaib Foundation.
He also hailed Turkey as a leader of the Muslim world, citing the Turkish stand against Israeli oppression and the U.S. Embassy moving to Jerusalem.
Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters
Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president
Binali Yildirim says Israeli forces shot at peaceful Palestinian children and women protesters
You have a person whom Allah has bestowed upon you, Bakir Izetbegovic says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency set to provide meals to 1,500 orphans during holy month of Ramadan
Turkish military says one soldier killed, another injured in eastern Agri province
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Deputy premier says Turkish president is not afraid of death threats
2 shelters, cave used by PKK terrorists also destroyed during counterterrorism operation in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish army carries out anti-terror operation in southeastern Hakkari province
'Turkey's most important power is its young and qualified population,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag calls on Turks to join aid campaign by making donations
On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff