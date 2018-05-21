Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s state aid agency provided iftar meals for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan to 600 orphans in Pakistan late Sunday.

Speaking at the fast-breaking meal, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) chief advisor Kamil Kolabas said, “We are here to show that we stand beside the oppressed and the orphans,” pledging that the agency will continue its support in Pakistan.

Emre Aktuna, TIKA’s Islamabad coordinator, said the agency is planning to give iftar meals to 1,500 orphans this Ramadan, stressing that TIKA has been working in the country since 2010.

For its part, the Pakistani NGO which co-organized the meals with TIKA praised Turkey for standing with the oppressed everywhere.

“We would like to thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who works to solve every problem of the oppressed, and TIKA for this event. We see Turks and Turkish flags wherever there are needy people,” said Nadeem Ahmed Khan, the head of Pakistan’s Khubaib Foundation.

He also hailed Turkey as a leader of the Muslim world, citing the Turkish stand against Israeli oppression and the U.S. Embassy moving to Jerusalem.