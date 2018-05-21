Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:39, 21 May 2018 Monday
Latin America
09:24, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a second term in office on Sunday, election officials announced, amid claims of vote-rigging. 

Maduro, 55, won some 5.8 million votes, or 68 percent of the total, said Tibisay Lucena, head of the National Electoral Council. 

Lucena said main opposition candidate Henri Falcon won 1.8 million votes or 21.2 percent.

Turnout was 46.01 percent, with over 8 million Venezuelans casting ballots. 

On social media, Falcon rejected the result, calling it “illegitimate.”

Maduro first took office in 2013 after his predecessor Hugo Chavez died, and is set to govern Venezuela for another six-year term, from January 2019 to 2025. 



Related Venezuela Maduro
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Latin America News
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza  
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens  
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 
Cuba plane crash What we know
Cuba plane crash: What we know

This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush

Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
Trump Moon discuss N Korea's threat to scrap summit
Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit

After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'
‘No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'

Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria

Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid

News

Maduro seeks second term in Venezuela
Maduro seeks second term in Venezuela

Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist
Four Venezuelan generals placed on US sanctions blacklist

Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will move
Venezuela frees first of 80 opponents in rare good will

US blasts Maduro move to sideline opposition
US blasts Maduro move to sideline opposition

Venezuelan new law punishes ‘hate crimes’
Venezuelan new law punishes hate crimes

Venezuela invites Turkish investors
Venezuela invites Turkish investors

US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

Venezuela, a top oil exporter in deep crisis
Venezuela a top oil exporter in deep crisis

Turkish, Venezuelan presidents discuss bilateral ties
Turkish Venezuelan presidents discuss bilateral ties

Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election
Venezuela opposition calls for boycott of May 20 election

Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank
Venezuela arrests top execs at private Banesco bank






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 