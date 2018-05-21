Worldbulletin News

16:39, 21 May 2018 Monday
Africa
09:27, 21 May 2018 Monday

Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism
Sudan complains Egyptian TV show ties it to terrorism

Sudan blasts 'absurd attempt to sabotage trust and historic ties between our nations'; TV channel denies any ill intent

World Bulletin / News Desk

A diplomatic row has erupted between Sudan and Egypt over an Egyptian television series.

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry late Sunday blasted the series, calling it a conspiracy aimed at creating a negative image of Sudan by linking it to terrorism.

“This is an absurd attempt by some circles to sabotage the trust and historic ties between our two nations,” said a ministry statement.

The statement called on Egyptian authorities to take appropriate measures to protect ties between the two countries, adding that Sudan has officially complained about this “aggression.”

The ministry also summoned the Egyptian ambassador to Khartoum.

“We called on Egyptian authorities to put an end to the attempts of those who want to sabotage ties between our two nations,” it said.

“Along with the recent good relations between our two countries after the summit between Presidents Al-Bashir and [Abdel Fattah] al-Sisi in March, the meeting between the two foreign ministers in Addis Ababa and all those meetings have stressed the maintenance of ties between our two countries,” it added.

The plot of the Egyptian drama “Abu Omer Al-Masri” includes the real-life terrorist group ISIL, hinting that Sudan is involved in protecting the group and giving it support.

Cairo has yet to officially react to the Sudanese complaint, but ON TV, which airs the series, has denied any intention to sabotage the image of Sudan or link it to terrorism.

 



