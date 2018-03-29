Those who shoot babies will live in shame

World Bulletin / News Desk

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday those who shoot innocent children and babies will live with that shame forever, referring to the recent killings of Palestinians by Israel.

Speaking at the Support for Jerusalem rally in southeastern Diyarbakir province, Yildirim said he condemns Israelis who oppress Palestinians and spill blood at Al-Aqsa Complex in Jerusalem.

"These cowards who spray bullets at innocent children and babies will live with shame forever," Yildirim said.

At least 65 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire during protests in eastern Gaza on May 14. Thousands more were injured.

The protests were part of weeks-long rallies marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment -- an event Palestinians refer to as the "Nakba" or "The Catastrophe" -- and against the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Since the rallies began on March 30, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

On Turkey's fight against PKK terrorists, Yildirim said no terror group will be allowed to kidnap Turkish children and take them to the mountains, a reference to the terror group's hideouts.

Listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, the PKK has waged a wide-ranging terror campaign against the Turkish state since the mid-1980s, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.

"No demonic group will be allowed to make the country's women cry anymore," Yildirim added.