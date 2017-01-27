Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish premier on Sunday condemned the acceptance of asylum requests of two coup plotters by the Greek Asylum Commission.

Speaking to Greek daily To Vima, Binali Yildirim said: “However, we welcome the Greek government’s objection to the decision.”

On May 8, the Greek commission accepted the petition of former Maj. Ahmet Guzel, suspected of involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Guzel is one of eight former Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece a day after the defeated coup. They are accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the defeated coup and being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

“They actively took part in killing of innocent people and injuring many others. They targeted an elected president,” Yildirim said, adding that the coup plotters fled the country when they realized their plot had failed.

He said the Greek justice system had violated the rights of the victims of the coup bid by acquitting FETO members.