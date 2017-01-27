Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:39, 21 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
10:05, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Turkish premier on Sunday condemned the acceptance of asylum requests of two coup plotters by the Greek Asylum Commission.

Speaking to Greek daily To Vima, Binali Yildirim said: “However, we welcome the Greek government’s objection to the decision.”

On May 8, the Greek commission accepted the petition of former Maj. Ahmet Guzel, suspected of involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.

Guzel is one of eight former Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece a day after the defeated coup. They are accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the defeated coup and being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

“They actively took part in killing of innocent people and injuring many others. They targeted an elected president,” Yildirim said, adding that the coup plotters fled the country when they realized their plot had failed.

He said the Greek justice system had violated the rights of the victims of the coup bid by acquitting FETO members.

 



Related greece Binali Yildirim FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters  
Turkey 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

In southwestern Mugla province 100 kg of skunk seized
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle

Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe

More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president
Those who shoot babies will live in shame
Those who shoot babies will live in shame

Binali Yildirim says Israeli forces shot at peaceful Palestinian children and women protesters
Bosnian leader asks Turks to help Erdogan
Bosnian leader asks Turks to help Erdogan

You have a person whom Allah has bestowed upon you, Bakir Izetbegovic says
Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans
Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency set to provide meals to 1,500 orphans during holy month of Ramadan
Turkish soldier killed in PKK bomb attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK bomb attack

Turkish military says one soldier killed, another injured in eastern Agri province
14 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey
14 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Threats against Erdogan not new says Turkish deputy PM
Threats against Erdogan not new, says Turkish deputy PM

Deputy premier says Turkish president is not afraid of death threats
Turkish security forces seize over a ton of hashish
Turkish security forces seize over a ton of hashish

2 shelters, cave used by PKK terrorists also destroyed during counterterrorism operation in southeastern Diyarbakir
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish army carries out anti-terror operation in southeastern Hakkari province
Turkish president meets youth leaders sportspersons
Turkish president meets youth leaders, sportspersons

'Turkey's most important power is its young and qualified population,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey launches major aid campaign for Palestinians
Turkey launches major aid campaign for Palestinians

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag calls on Turks to join aid campaign by making donations
Erdogan offers condolences over Cuba plane crash
Erdogan offers condolences over Cuba plane crash

On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff

News

Turkish deputies send letter to Trump over FETO, PKK
Turkish deputies send letter to Trump over FETO PKK

Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey

2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case

Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Seven FETO-linked ex-government staffers arrested
Seven FETO-linked ex-government staffers arrested

61 suspects held over links to FETO
61 suspects held over links to FETO

Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece
Macedonia says agrees 'acceptable' deal with Greece

Greek Cypriot side ‘distorting’ UN framework
Greek Cypriot side distorting UN framework

Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'
Greek court jails Turk for crossing border 'by mistake'

Greek economy back on track
Greek economy back on track

Nearly 1,000 migrants held in Greece
Nearly 1 000 migrants held in Greece

Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade
Greece decides on F-16 warplane upgrade

Those who shoot babies will live in shame
Those who shoot babies will live in shame

Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause
Turkish PM asks Muslims to unite over Palestinian cause

Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations
Turkey to consider Armenia's call to fix relations

Turkish premier vows to improve work safety
Turkish premier vows to improve work safety

Turkey: President's candidacy filed with election board
Turkey President's candidacy filed with election board

Turkish premier leaves for Spain
Turkish premier leaves for Spain






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 