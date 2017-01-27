Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to Greek daily To Vima, Binali Yildirim said: “However, we welcome the Greek government’s objection to the decision.”
On May 8, the Greek commission accepted the petition of former Maj. Ahmet Guzel, suspected of involvement in the July 2016 defeated coup in Turkey.
Guzel is one of eight former Turkish soldiers who fled to Greece a day after the defeated coup. They are accused by Turkish authorities of involvement in the defeated coup and being members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).
FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
“They actively took part in killing of innocent people and injuring many others. They targeted an elected president,” Yildirim said, adding that the coup plotters fled the country when they realized their plot had failed.
He said the Greek justice system had violated the rights of the victims of the coup bid by acquitting FETO members.
Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters
Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president
Binali Yildirim says Israeli forces shot at peaceful Palestinian children and women protesters
You have a person whom Allah has bestowed upon you, Bakir Izetbegovic says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency set to provide meals to 1,500 orphans during holy month of Ramadan
Turkish military says one soldier killed, another injured in eastern Agri province
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Deputy premier says Turkish president is not afraid of death threats
2 shelters, cave used by PKK terrorists also destroyed during counterterrorism operation in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish army carries out anti-terror operation in southeastern Hakkari province
'Turkey's most important power is its young and qualified population,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag calls on Turks to join aid campaign by making donations
On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff