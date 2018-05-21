Azerbaijani soldier killed in cross-border shooting

World Bulletin / News Desk

Armenian security forces killed an Azerbaijani soldier in a cross-border shooting, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, Armenian forces violated the cease-fire and killed a soldier, identified as Adil Tatarov, in the shooting along the border of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a landlocked exclave of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in dispute over the occupied Karabakh region. Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan in 1991 with Armenian military support, and a peace process has yet to be implemented.