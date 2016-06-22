Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:39, 21 May 2018 Monday
Asia-Pacific
10:55, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Philippines watching S.China Sea amid Beijing bombers
Philippines watching S.China Sea amid Beijing bombers

Manila stresses its policy is not to publicize actions taken through diplomatic channels  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Philippines on Monday said it is closely monitoring developments in the South China Sea amid reports that Beijing has landed bombers in the islands in disputed waters.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), in close coordination with the other relevant departments and agencies, is closely monitoring developments in the West Philippine Sea and the South China Sea,” the DFA said in a statement.

Manila asserted its commitment to protect “every single inch” of its territory.

However, despite calls to condemn China’s aggression, the statement said the Philippines’ policy is not to publicize all the government’s actions conveyed through diplomatic channels.

China’s Air Force last Friday said it had conducted takeoff and landing training on an island reef in the South China Sea in order to improve their ability to "reach all territory, conduct strikes at any time, and strike in all directions."

According to a report by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative -- part of the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies think-tank -- China’s bombs could cover almost the entire Philippines, including Manila and all five Philippine military bases earmarked for development under the US-Philippines Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea. Southeast Asian Nations Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam have overlapping claims on the waters.

In 2016 the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague concluded that Beijing's claims to areas of the resource-rich sea have no legal basis, in an arbitration launched by the Philippines, whose “sovereign rights” it said China had violated. China rejected the ruling.
 


Related Philippines china
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza  
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens  
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 
Cuba plane crash What we know
Cuba plane crash: What we know

This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush

Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
Trump Moon discuss N Korea's threat to scrap summit
Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit

After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'
‘No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'

Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria

Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid

News

US-China trade deal could cost Europe
US-China trade deal could cost Europe

N. Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms
N Koreans visit Beijing to learn about China's reforms

BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car in China
BMW to be first foreign firm to test self-driving car

Five killed in central China coal mine blast
Five killed in central China coal mine blast

N. Korea plane drives speculation over Kim visit to China
N Korea plane drives speculation over Kim visit to China

China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer
China missiles directed at us says Philippine ex-top lawyer

Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait
Philippines lifts ban on deploying workers to Kuwait

Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice
Philippines Supreme Court ousts its own chief justice

US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte

Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges
Philippine diplomats in Kuwait face kidnapping charges

Philippines welcomes Kuwait’s stance on dispute
Philippines welcomes Kuwait s stance on dispute






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 