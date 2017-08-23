Worldbulletin News

16:39, 21 May 2018 Monday
Middle East
11:21, 21 May 2018 Monday

Saudi intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen
Saudi intercepts ballistic missile from Yemen

Monday’s missile attack was third by Houthi rebels since start of Ramadan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Saudi air defenses on Monday intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels from war-torn Yemen, according to the Saudi-led coalition. 

The missile was fired from the northern Saada province in Yemen toward the Jizan province in southern Saudi Arabia, the official SPA news agency quoted a coalition spokesman as saying. 

The pro-Houthi Al-Masira television confirmed that a missile had been fired toward the Jizan airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

No casualties were reported. 

Monday’s missile attack was the third by Houthi rebels since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which started last week. 

Impoverished Yemen has been wracked by conflict since 2014, when the Shia Houthi group overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa. 

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi gains in Yemen. 

Riyadh has repeatedly accused the Houthis of acting as a proxy military force for Shia Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe in the region.

 


