Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:38, 21 May 2018 Monday
Islamic World
11:56, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

Click here for more pictures: https://goo.gl/rruJZb



Related ramadan iftar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamic World News
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World
Ramadan Iftar pictures from around the World

Muslims all around the world are fasting together for the holy month Ramadan, though they break their fast in ways that highlight the diversity of the global Muslim community.
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students
Goldsmith teaches Quran to students

Necmedin Bushi gives reading lessons while moulding gold at his workshop
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency sent food aid to 25,000 Rohingya refugees
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Turkey's TIKA, Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, Red Crescent provide relief to Rohingya
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan starts on 15 May, and is a time of fasting and prayer for millions of Muslims across the world.
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan to begin Tuesday evening with first Tarawih prayer in Turkey
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030
Europe's Muslim population to hit 8 pct by 2030

Muslims will also account for 2.1 pct of US population by 2030, says new report on global Muslim diaspora
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque
Huge queues formed in front of the Tokyo's mosque

The Tokyo Mosque, also known as the 'Turkish Mosque', played an important role in promoting Islam in large quantities in Japan
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers
Swedish town allows Muslim prayer call from speakers

Police in Vaxjo district of Kronoberg County gave permission for Friday prayers, media report says
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots
Turks in Europe introduce Islam at 200 spots

'Hello, I am a Muslim' event aims to dispel myths, propaganda against Islam
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK
Young Muslims promote peace with roses in UK

Event aims to promote empathy launched in London’s central King’s Cross Station  
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US
Man helping sick kids shows Islam's 'true face' in US

Bzeek, who has been helping terminally-ill children for decades, says his actions change the negative perception of Muslims
Hope for Muslim leaders
Hope for Muslim leaders

Over 100 Muslim leaders felt a “measure of hope” after last evening’s four-hour meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley on issues directly affecting them, including the labelling them as terrorists.
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital
Turkey renovates mosque in Chile's capital

As-Salam Mosque -- Chile's first -- renovated at direction of Turkish president during visit to country in 2016
The Man Who Founded London s First Mosque
The Man Who Founded London’s First ‘Mosque’

Hadji Mohammad Dollie was a son of Scottish father and a Malay mother born in Cape Town, South Africa in 1846. He opened the first “Hanafi” Mosque in Cape Town along with a Dutch convert to Islam in the 1880’s.
London mosque offers meal to homeless
London mosque offers meal to homeless

Finsbury Park Mosque, which suffered terror attack last year, continues feeding homeless in London

News

Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans
Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans

Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya
Turkey organizes iftar for Rohingya

‘The Big Iftar:’ Ramadan community events take Britain by storm
The Big Iftar Ramadan community events take Britain by storm

Kashmir set to break record for longest iftar spread
Kashmir set to break record for longest iftar spread

In Indonesia, breaking fast not just Muslim affair
In Indonesia breaking fast not just Muslim affair

Obama's iftar dinner was a 'trap', says analyst
Obama's iftar dinner was a 'trap' says analyst

Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan
Turkey to aid Rohingya in Ramadan

Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan
Six ways to help Muslim friends during Ramadan

Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan
Muslims welcome holy month of Ramadan

Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan
Turkey to give food aid to Gazans during Ramadan

Chinese Muslims, Azerbaijan mark Eid al-Fitr on Monday
Chinese Muslims Azerbaijan mark Eid al-Fitr on Monday






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 