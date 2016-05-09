Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:38, 21 May 2018 Monday
Europe
13:13, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
UK Public inquiry into Grenfell fire disaster opens
UK Public inquiry into Grenfell fire disaster opens

Deadly fire claimed lives of 72 people, including stillborn baby, leading to questions and official inquiry

World Bulletin / News Desk

A public inquiry into the deadly Grenfell Tower fire in London, which last June claimed the lives of 72 people, started on Monday.

More than 500 survivors, grieving families, and friends, as well as North Kensington residents, are taking part in the inquiry, being held in a local hotel.

This first phase of the inquiry will look into the facts such as how and where the fire started and spread and how the building was evacuated.

The June 14, 2017 fire was blamed on a faulty fridge, according to earlier reports. The blaze spread quickly due to the building’s cladding (covering), which was thought to have worked as an accelerator.

The final death toll of 72 included a stillborn baby, according to the British police.

The public inquiry was ordered by Prime Minister Theresa May shortly after the inferno, and a separate police inquiry is still underway to determine the cause and the reasons for the high death toll in the disaster.

 



Related UK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza  
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens  
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 
Cuba plane crash What we know
Cuba plane crash: What we know

This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush

Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
Trump Moon discuss N Korea's threat to scrap summit
Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit

After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'
‘No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'

Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria
US to withdraw assistance from NW Syria

Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid

News

UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties
UK to publish Brexit blueprint over trade ties

Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK
Turkey eyes positive post-Brexit relations with UK

Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches
Pro-Brexit group fined over campaign-spend breaches

Erdogan’s UK visit to boost ties, says British envoy
Erdogan s UK visit to boost ties says British envoy

UK's Gov’t apologizes for treatment of Libyan national
UK's Gov t apologizes for treatment of Libyan national

UK to provide additional £70M to Rohingya refugees
UK to provide additional 70M to Rohingya refugees






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 