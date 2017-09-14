Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle

World Bulletin / News Desk
"We are saddened by the loss of lives of 7 policemen in the terrorist attack that took place in Chhattisgarh, India," the ministry said in a statement Monday.
The killings came as Maoist insurgents blow up an improvised explosive device as a police vehicle passed by in the Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh, according to local reports.
"We condemn this terrorist attack and extend our condolences to the families of the policemen who lost their lives and to the people of India," the ministry said.
