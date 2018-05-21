Paraguay relocates embassy to J’lem

World Bulletin / News Desk

Paraguay officially relocated its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday, becoming the third country to do so after the U.S. and Guatemala.

An inauguration ceremony was attended by Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a speech delivered at the ceremony, Netanyahu said: “This is a big day for Israel and Jerusalem.”

“Paraguay supported the recognition of Israel at the UN [in 1949] and we have not forgotten that,” he added.

“It has also stood with Israel in various international institutions,” Netanyahu said.

The U.S. officially relocated its Israel embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem last week. Two days later, Guatemala followed suit.

The moves have drawn condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world, especially in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.