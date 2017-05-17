Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to Abdul Sattar Bayrakdar, a spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, one of the two individuals was convicted earlier for carrying out a 2011 car-bomb attack in central Baghdad.
That attack led to the death of 34 civilians and the injury of scores more.
According to Bayrakdar, the second individual to be sentenced to death on Monday was convicted earlier for involvement in a number of terrorist attacks.
Al-Qaeda enjoyed an active presence in Iraq in the period from 2005 to 2015.
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens
The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term
This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid