Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Iraqi court on Monday sentenced two convicted Al-Qaeda members to death for involvement in terrorist attacks.

According to Abdul Sattar Bayrakdar, a spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, one of the two individuals was convicted earlier for carrying out a 2011 car-bomb attack in central Baghdad.

That attack led to the death of 34 civilians and the injury of scores more.

According to Bayrakdar, the second individual to be sentenced to death on Monday was convicted earlier for involvement in a number of terrorist attacks.

Al-Qaeda enjoyed an active presence in Iraq in the period from 2005 to 2015.