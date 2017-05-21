Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police on Monday arrested 10 suspects in anti-drug operations across Turkey, security sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said police seized 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of skunk in Datca district of southwestern Mugla province.

Six suspects were arrested in the operation in which a sniffer dog was used.

Separately, a suspect was arrested, and 6.17 grams of methamphetamine and 42.5 grams of powdered hashish were seized in central Kayseri province after police units stopped a vehicle on Kayseri-Malatya highway.

Another operation in Suleymanpasa, Saray and Cerkezkoy districts in northwestern Tekirdag province saw three suspects apprehended for alleged drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, in the southern Kahramanmaras province, anti-drug teams seized 500 cannabis roots.