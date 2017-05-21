Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:38, 21 May 2018 Monday
Turkey
14:51, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

In southwestern Mugla province 100 kg of skunk seized

World Bulletin / News Desk

Police on Monday arrested 10 suspects in anti-drug operations across Turkey, security sources said.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said police seized 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of skunk in Datca district of southwestern Mugla province.

Six suspects were arrested in the operation in which a sniffer dog was used.

Separately, a suspect was arrested, and 6.17 grams of methamphetamine and 42.5 grams of powdered hashish were seized in central Kayseri province after police units stopped a vehicle on Kayseri-Malatya highway.

Another operation in Suleymanpasa, Saray and Cerkezkoy districts in northwestern Tekirdag province saw three suspects apprehended for alleged drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, in the southern Kahramanmaras province, anti-drug teams seized 500 cannabis roots. 



Related Turkey drug
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters  
Turkey 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

In southwestern Mugla province 100 kg of skunk seized
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle

Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe

More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president
Those who shoot babies will live in shame
Those who shoot babies will live in shame

Binali Yildirim says Israeli forces shot at peaceful Palestinian children and women protesters
Bosnian leader asks Turks to help Erdogan
Bosnian leader asks Turks to help Erdogan

You have a person whom Allah has bestowed upon you, Bakir Izetbegovic says
Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans
Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency set to provide meals to 1,500 orphans during holy month of Ramadan
Turkish soldier killed in PKK bomb attack
Turkish soldier killed in PKK bomb attack

Turkish military says one soldier killed, another injured in eastern Agri province
14 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey
14 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey

Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Threats against Erdogan not new says Turkish deputy PM
Threats against Erdogan not new, says Turkish deputy PM

Deputy premier says Turkish president is not afraid of death threats
Turkish security forces seize over a ton of hashish
Turkish security forces seize over a ton of hashish

2 shelters, cave used by PKK terrorists also destroyed during counterterrorism operation in southeastern Diyarbakir
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey
3 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

Turkish army carries out anti-terror operation in southeastern Hakkari province
Turkish president meets youth leaders sportspersons
Turkish president meets youth leaders, sportspersons

'Turkey's most important power is its young and qualified population,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey launches major aid campaign for Palestinians
Turkey launches major aid campaign for Palestinians

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag calls on Turks to join aid campaign by making donations
Erdogan offers condolences over Cuba plane crash
Erdogan offers condolences over Cuba plane crash

On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff

News

Novartis to inject $100 mn into malaria drug research
Novartis to inject 100 mn into malaria drug research

Duterte again slams EU after criticism of drug war
Duterte again slams EU after criticism of drug war

Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children
Alarming level of Drug use among Bangladeshi children

US states sue drug companies for price-fixing scheme
US states sue drug companies for price-fixing scheme

At least 88 arrested in anti-drug raids in Turkey
At least 88 arrested in anti-drug raids in Turkey

Argentina police kill drug-carrying pigeon
Argentina police kill drug-carrying pigeon

Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle

Turkey's external assets up in March
Turkey's external assets up in March

Those who shoot babies will live in shame
Those who shoot babies will live in shame

Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans
Turkey gives iftar for 600 Pakistani orphans

Turkey distributes Ramadan aid across Pakistan
Turkey distributes Ramadan aid across Pakistan

14 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey
14 undocumented migrants held in eastern Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 