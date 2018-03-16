Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

World Bulletin / News Desk
According to a statement by the presidency, the iftar will be held at the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s headquarters, where ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, have been invited.
Eitan Naeh, Israeli ambassador in Ankara, left Turkey on Wednesday at the country’s request following indiscriminate violence and killings by Israeli soldiers along the Gaza border.
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Tuesday had summoned Naeh to tell him it would be "appropriate" for him to return to his country "for a while".
Last Monday, at least 65 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire during protests in eastern Gaza. Thousands more were injured.
The demonstration coincided with the Nakba -- the “catastrophe,” marking the anniversary of the founding of Israel and the resulting injustices -- and relocation of the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Since the Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 110 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire.
Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters
Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president
Binali Yildirim says Israeli forces shot at peaceful Palestinian children and women protesters
You have a person whom Allah has bestowed upon you, Bakir Izetbegovic says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency set to provide meals to 1,500 orphans during holy month of Ramadan
Turkish military says one soldier killed, another injured in eastern Agri province
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Deputy premier says Turkish president is not afraid of death threats
2 shelters, cave used by PKK terrorists also destroyed during counterterrorism operation in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish army carries out anti-terror operation in southeastern Hakkari province
'Turkey's most important power is its young and qualified population,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag calls on Turks to join aid campaign by making donations
On Friday, aircraft with more than 100 passengers aboard crashed shortly after takeoff