Britain to intensify defence against space 'threats'

Britain will boost the number of defence personnel working in the space sector by a fifth over five years to counter "intensifying threats", Defence Minister Gavin Williamson said on Monday.
Launching the country's first defence space strategy, Williamson announced the Royal Air Force will take on responsibility for "command and control" of military space operations.
The increase in staffing will take the number of people working in the sector to more than 600 by 2023.
"We must make sure we are primed and ready to deter and counter the intensifying threats to our everyday life that are emerging in space," Williamson said.
"That's why today I'm announcing the RAF is taking the lead in this area and why we plan to increase the number of personnel covering space."
The space strategy will include plans to protect British operations against emerging space-based threats, such as the jamming of civilian satellites used for broadcasters and satellite navigation to support military capabilities.
The government announced earlier this month it is also exploring the development of its own satellite navigation system to rival the EU's Galileo project and the dominant US GPS system.
Britain hopes to start tendering for the programme later this year, with Australia a possible partner, the Financial Times reported Monday.
"Britain is a world leader in the space industry and our defence scientists and military personnel have played a central role in the development of the EU's Galileo satellite programme alongside British companies," Williamson said.
"So it is important we also review our contribution and how we plan for alternative systems in this crucial area," he said.
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens
The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term
This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.
Report says region will be 1st area of Syria from which US is 'officially disengaging', apart from humanitarian aid