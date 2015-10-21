Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dozens of Palestinian youth on Monday staged a “cyber-demonstration” to show solidarity with Jerusalem and the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Palestinian youth from at least 15 countries -- including Germany, the U.K., Kuwait, Turkey, Lebanon and Sudan -- took part in the online demonstration, which was organized by the Beirut-based Palestinian Youth Abroad Initiative.

“This demonstration is intended to share ideas and proposals among Palestinian youth in the diaspora with a view to supporting Jerusalem and the ongoing rallies in Gaza,” initiative director Abdullah al-Rifai told Anadolu Agency.

He went on to say that social-media platforms provided an ideal space in which young Palestinians can “express their rejection of Israeli violations in Jerusalem and its massacres against the people of Gaza”.

“We chose cyber-activity with which to voice our refusal of the recent decision by the U.S. -- and other countries -- to move their embassies to Jerusalem,” he said.

One week ago, at least 65 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli army gunfire during protests in eastern Gaza. Thousands more were injured.

The protests had coincided with the 70th anniversary of Israel’s establishment in 1948 -- an event Palestinians refer to as the “The Catastrophe” -- and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, which took place the same day.

Following Washington’s lead, Guatemala and Paraguay have both also moved their respective embassies to Jerusalem.

The moves have drawn condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world, especially in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories.