Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Security units rounded up the migrants during patrols in border villages, and Uzunkopru, Ipsala, Meric, and Lalapasa districts.
The migrants included Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, and Moroccan nationals.
They were referred to provincial migration authorities.
Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.
Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled at 10,000.
TurkPatent receives more than 40,000 trademark and 5,000 patent applications in Jan.-April period
Migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, Moroccan nationals
2 former high-ranking officers handed down aggravated life sentences over their links to FETO
Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters
Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president
Binali Yildirim says Israeli forces shot at peaceful Palestinian children and women protesters
You have a person whom Allah has bestowed upon you, Bakir Izetbegovic says
Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency set to provide meals to 1,500 orphans during holy month of Ramadan
Turkish military says one soldier killed, another injured in eastern Agri province
Turkey has been main route for migrants trying to cross into Europe
Deputy premier says Turkish president is not afraid of death threats
2 shelters, cave used by PKK terrorists also destroyed during counterterrorism operation in southeastern Diyarbakir
Turkish army carries out anti-terror operation in southeastern Hakkari province