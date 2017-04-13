Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 568 undocumented migrants were held in northwestern Edirne province, security sources said on Monday.

Security units rounded up the migrants during patrols in border villages, and Uzunkopru, Ipsala, Meric, and Lalapasa districts.

The migrants included Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, and Moroccan nationals.

They were referred to provincial migration authorities.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Among the migrants held in 2017 in Turkey, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled at 10,000.