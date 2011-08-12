Turkey's TIKA helps flood victims in Somalia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s state aid agency distributed 40 tons of basic foodstuff to 1,000 flood victim families in Somalia.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a written statement the agency and the Turkish Red Crescent helped people affected by the flood which had been caused by monsoon rains in the towns near Shebelle River.

The statement also said around 200,000 people living in Beledweyne town and near residential areas, which is 360 kilometers (223 miles) away from capital Mogadishu, were forced to leave their homes due to heavy floods.

Turkey's Ambassador to Somalia Olgan Bekar, TIKA's Mogadishu Program Coordinator Galip Yilmaz and Turkish Red Crescent’s Somali delegation members distributed the foodstuff, which included rice, sugar, flour, oil, pasta and milk powder via helicopter to inaccessible areas, the statement said.

Hirshabelle Federal Region President Mohamed Ware said: “Turks have shown once again that they are our true brothers”.

At least 427,000 people have been affected by flooding due to heavy rains across Somalia in April, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Separately, TIKA handed over technical equipment to the Georgian Green Crescent Community for its new office in Tbilisi.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the community's Honorary President Musa Haciyev said: “Our community was founded as being inspired by the Turkish Green Crescent, which has a 100-year experience.”