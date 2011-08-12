Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
23:49, 21 May 2018 Monday
Africa
17:37, 21 May 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey's TIKA helps flood victims in Somalia
Turkey's TIKA helps flood victims in Somalia

Turkish aid agency gives 40 tons of basic foodstuff to people affected by heavy floods in towns near Shebelle River

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s state aid agency distributed 40 tons of basic foodstuff to 1,000 flood victim families in Somalia.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) said in a written statement the agency and the Turkish Red Crescent helped people affected by the flood which had been caused by monsoon rains in the towns near Shebelle River.

The statement also said around 200,000 people living in Beledweyne town and near residential areas, which is 360 kilometers (223 miles) away from capital Mogadishu, were forced to leave their homes due to heavy floods.

Turkey's Ambassador to Somalia Olgan Bekar, TIKA's Mogadishu Program Coordinator Galip Yilmaz and Turkish Red Crescent’s Somali delegation members distributed the foodstuff, which included rice, sugar, flour, oil, pasta and milk powder via helicopter to inaccessible areas, the statement said. 

Hirshabelle Federal Region President Mohamed Ware said: “Turks have shown once again that they are our true brothers”.

At least 427,000 people have been affected by flooding due to heavy rains across Somalia in April, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

Separately, TIKA handed over technical equipment to the Georgian Green Crescent Community for its new office in Tbilisi.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, the community's Honorary President Musa Haciyev said: “Our community was founded as being inspired by the Turkish Green Crescent, which has a 100-year experience.”



Related Turkey somalia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

Young Palestinians from across diaspora take part in online event
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza  
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens  
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 
Cuba plane crash What we know
Cuba plane crash: What we know

This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate
US denounces Venezuela vote as illegitimate

Polls opened early Sunday in Venezuela in elections boycotted by the main opposition parties, and heavily criticized by the United States, the European Union and many Latin American governments.
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time
Palestinian leader Abbas in hospital for third time

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalized in the West Bank, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush
Five ISIL militants killed in Kirkuk ambush

Militants were ambushed while preparing to attack a village southwest of Kirkuk
Trump Moon discuss N Korea's threat to scrap summit
Trump, Moon discuss N. Korea's threat to scrap summit

After weeks of warm words and diplomatic backslapping, Pyongyang abruptly threatened to pull out of the planned summit next month because of US demands for "unilateral nuclear abandonment", according to the North's official KCNA news agency.
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN
Demonstration to support Palestinians held outside UN

Demonstrators call for end to Israeli occupation, independent investigation into Gaza killings
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil
Ex-Lula minister Dirceu starts 31-year jail term in Brazil

Dirceu lost an appeal against his conviction for money laundering, corruption and membership of a criminal group, at a court in Porto Alegre on Thursday.
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq
Barzani calls for coalition government in Iraq

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) won 25 seats, up from 19 in the 2014 election
No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'
‘No peace in Palestine until Israel ends occupation'

Turkish presidential spokesman calls US move on relocating embassy 'last nail in coffin'
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow
Helicopters rescue residents after Hawaii volcano flow

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim wrote on Twitter that "fast moving lava from Fissure 20 has crossed Pohoiki Rd near Malama Ki Place," near the Puna forest reserve.
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello
US Treasury sanctions Venezuelan leader's top aide Cabello

Cabello, a Socialist party boss and former speaker of the National Assembly, was targeted along with his wife, brother and an associate deemed a front man acting on Cabello's behalf.

News

Red Cross aid worker kidnapped in Somalia
Red Cross aid worker kidnapped in Somalia

Suicide attack kills at least 5 in Somalia
Suicide attack kills at least 5 in Somalia

Over 427,000 people affected by floods across Somalia
Over 427 000 people affected by floods across Somalia

Somali parliament speaker resigns
Somali parliament speaker resigns

Ugandan president confirms 8 soldiers killed in Somalia
Ugandan president confirms 8 soldiers killed in Somalia

Germany ends military mission in Somalia
Germany ends military mission in Somalia

Turkey receives over 40,000 trademark applications
Turkey receives over 40 000 trademark applications

Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

4 former military officers get jail terms
4 former military officers get jail terms

Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle

Turkey's external assets up in March
Turkey's external assets up in March






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 