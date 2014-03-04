Turkish jets destroy 4 terror targets in Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
In a message posted on its official Twitter account, the Turkish General Staff said the airstrikes were carried out on Monday in northern Iraq's Hakurk region.
Turkish strikes in this region normally target PKK terrorists.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey as well as the U.S. and the EU.
In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.
