Press agenda on May 22

TURKEY

ANKARA - Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to receive Faed Mustafa, Palestine’s ambassador to Ankara, at the Cankaya Palace.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

PALESTINE / US

JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.

US

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.

IRAQ

BAGHDAD - Monitoring government formation process.

UK

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May and Duke of Edinburgh Prince William to attend memorial service to commemorate victims of Manchester Arena bombing on its first anniversary.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - President Vladimir Putin to meet with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

SWITZERLAND

GENEVA - Turkish Health Ministry Undersecretary Eyup Gumus to speak at World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) 71st annual World Health Assembly.

GENEVA - Release of 2017 annual report of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), with particular highlights on current situation of healthcare situation in Gaza.