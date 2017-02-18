Press agenda on May 22

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag to receive Faed Mustafa, Palestine’s ambassador to Ankara, at the Cankaya Palace.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
PALESTINE / US
JERUSALEM / WASHINGTON - Monitoring developments after U.S. Embassy's move to Jerusalem and Israeli violence against Palestinian protesters.
US
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.
IRAQ
BAGHDAD - Monitoring government formation process.
UK
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May and Duke of Edinburgh Prince William to attend memorial service to commemorate victims of Manchester Arena bombing on its first anniversary.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - President Vladimir Putin to meet with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
SWITZERLAND
GENEVA - Turkish Health Ministry Undersecretary Eyup Gumus to speak at World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) 71st annual World Health Assembly.
GENEVA - Release of 2017 annual report of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), with particular highlights on current situation of healthcare situation in Gaza.
