Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:14, 22 May 2018 Tuesday
Economy
10:02, 22 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender
Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender

Sberbank of Russia will cease to be shareholder in Denizbank, fifth-largest private bank in Turkey  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, will sell its entire 99.85 percent stake in Turkey's fifth-largest private bank Denizbank to Dubai’s Emirates NBD, according to a joint statement.

"In accordance with the signed agreement, the consideration for 99.85 percent equals 14.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.1 billion) under a locked box mechanism, based on consolidated equity capital of Denizbank as of Oct. 31, 2017," the statement read. 

It said Emirates NBD will pay interest on the consideration for the period between Oct. 31, 2017 and the transaction closing date. As part of the transaction, Emirates NBD will assume ownership of Denizbank’s subordinated debt previously provided by Sberbank.  

Herman Gref, Sberbank’s CEO, said in the statement: "Denizbank is one of the most attractive assets in the Turkish banking sector. We highly value the management team and the results achieved during our ownership of Denizbank since 2012.

"The decision to sell Denizbank is prompted by a change in Sberbank Group’s international strategy and will allow us to focus further on the development of ecosystem of Sberbank.”

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, vice chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD, said through the transaction, Emirates NBD will establish itself as a "leading" bank in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey. 

Shayne Nelson, group CEO of Emirates NBD, said the transaction represents a "significant milestone" for Emirates NBD and is expected to benefit shareholders in the first year.



Related russia UAE sberbank Denizbank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Government gross debt stock up in April
Government gross debt stock up in April

Treasury reports central government debt stock in April rises 15.8 pct year-on-year, reaching $226.8 billion
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.45 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5760
Russian UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender
Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender

Sberbank of Russia will cease to be shareholder in Denizbank, fifth-largest private bank in Turkey  
Turkey's external assets up in March
Turkey's external assets up in March

Assets abroad up 1.1 percent March 2018 end, from end of 2017, says Turkish Central Bank  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.24 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5500
US-China trade deal could cost Europe
US-China trade deal could cost Europe

His comments came after a joint statement issued in Washington said Beijing had agreed to reduce its trade deficit, "significantly" increasing purchases of American goods.
Euro area goods exports up in Q1
Euro area goods exports up in Q1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches over $60B, EU28 deficit at $7.5B, official figures show
Over 100 000 house sales in April
Over 100,000 house sales in April

Property sales in April down 9.9 pct year-on-year, according to official data; sales to foreigners surge 25.8 pct
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.16 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate steady
Brent oil surges above 80 for first time since 2014
Brent oil surges above $80 for first time since 2014

European stock markets meanwhile rose as the euro weakened against the dollar, but Wall Street pulled back in early New York trading.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.44 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1
Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1

Banks' total assets reach over $42 billion as of March
Industrial production rises nearly 10-pct in Q1
Industrial production rises nearly 10-pct in Q1

Industrial output jumps 9.8 percent in Q1 and 7.6 percent in March year-on-year, official figures show
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 slightly increases by 0.07 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4680
Fitch cautions over emerging market monetary policy
Fitch cautions over emerging market monetary policy

Emerging market monetary policy could tighten more than expected as global monetary conditions normalize, says ratings agency

News

Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra ‘resolved’
Yemen-UAE dispute over Socotra resolved

Yemen, UAE reportedly reach deal over island
Yemen UAE reportedly reach deal over island

Japan's Abe in the UAE to boost ties
Japan's Abe in the UAE to boost ties

UAE accuses Qatar of airspace violation, again
UAE accuses Qatar of airspace violation again

Turkey slams UAE's 'threat to Arab world' statement
Turkey slams UAE's 'threat to Arab world' statement

Egypt, UAE say reject attempts to harm Arab security
Egypt UAE say reject attempts to harm Arab security

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Putin approves new government without major changes
Putin approves new government without major changes

Russia slams US envoy's statement on Gaza at UN
Russia slams US envoy's statement on Gaza at UN

Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria
Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria

Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem
Russia Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 