Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

On the second transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices gained 0.49 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively.
Among all sector indices, the tourism sector index posted the best performance, up 1.42 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index saw the worst drop, down 0.12 percent.
On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 102,257.65, down 0.15 percent, or 152.65 points, with a 5.4 billion Turkish lira ($1.2 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate reached 4.5760 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, falling from 4.5920 at Monday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate declined to 5.3900 by market open -- from 5.4010 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil increased to $79.48 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, compared to $79.22 at the previous close.
Treasury reports central government debt stock in April rises 15.8 pct year-on-year, reaching $226.8 billion
Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
BIST 100 rises 0.45 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5760
Sberbank of Russia will cease to be shareholder in Denizbank, fifth-largest private bank in Turkey
Assets abroad up 1.1 percent March 2018 end, from end of 2017, says Turkish Central Bank
BIST 100 falls 0.24 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5500
His comments came after a joint statement issued in Washington said Beijing had agreed to reduce its trade deficit, "significantly" increasing purchases of American goods.
Euro area goods trade surplus reaches over $60B, EU28 deficit at $7.5B, official figures show
Property sales in April down 9.9 pct year-on-year, according to official data; sales to foreigners surge 25.8 pct
European stock markets meanwhile rose as the euro weakened against the dollar, but Wall Street pulled back in early New York trading.
BIST 100 climbs 0.44 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
Banks' total assets reach over $42 billion as of March
Industrial output jumps 9.8 percent in Q1 and 7.6 percent in March year-on-year, official figures show
BIST 100 slightly increases by 0.07 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.4680
Emerging market monetary policy could tighten more than expected as global monetary conditions normalize, says ratings agency