Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's stock exchange rose 0.45 percent, or 460.39 points, to open at 102,718.04 points on Tuesday.

On the second transaction day of the week, the banking and holding sector indices gained 0.49 percent and 0.36 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, the tourism sector index posted the best performance, up 1.42 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index saw the worst drop, down 0.12 percent.

On Monday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 102,257.65, down 0.15 percent, or 152.65 points, with a 5.4 billion Turkish lira ($1.2 billion) trade volume.

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate reached 4.5760 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Tuesday, falling from 4.5920 at Monday's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate declined to 5.3900 by market open -- from 5.4010 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil increased to $79.48 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Tuesday, compared to $79.22 at the previous close.