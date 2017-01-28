Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, according to White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders. Chief of Staff John Kelly will also establish a meeting between the Justice Department, FBI and the Director of National Intelligence along with "Congressional Leaders" to review "highly classified and other information they have requested," she said.
The exact documents that will be reviewed are unclear.
Trump on Thursday suggested the FBI may have planted an undercover informant in his 2016 campaign, saying "If so, this is bigger than Watergate!"
He then said Sunday he would formally demand the Justice Department probe the matter and determine whether "if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration".
Representative Devin Nunes, a key Trump ally, has sought information on the alleged FBI informant, suggesting Sunday there may have been more than one person feeding information to the FBI.
Democrats, however, have maintained the independence of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation should remain unimpeded.
"The Justice Department is not an arm of the White House. The Justice Department is independent and serves the American people," Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Twitter Sunday. "Its job is to follow the facts and the law. Law enforcement investigations must be initiated and carried out free from political interference."
Monday's announcement comes as the Trump administration continues to strike a defiant tone over Mueller's investigation into Russia and the Trump campaign's potential collusion with Moscow's alleged effort to sway the 2016 election.
The U.S. intelligence community and a separate Senate investigation concluded that the multi-faceted campaign was aimed at bolstering Trump and undercutting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.
Republicans on Nunes' House Intelligence Committee said they found no evidence to support the conclusion that Russia sought to help Trump -- who ran as a Republican.
Trump, who has steadfastly denied suggestions of collusion and has repeatedly called Mueller's probe into the matter a “witch hunt”, rejoiced in the House Republican determination on Twitter last month.
ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish military
Young Palestinians from across diaspora take part in online event
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens
The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term
This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation