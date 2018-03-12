Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli tanks shelled a Hamas position in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday, according to the military.
“A tank targeted a Hamas observation post in the southern Gaza Strip,” the army said in a statement.
No injuries were reported.
The military said the attack came after a group of suspects crossed into Israeli border and set a military post on fire.
The attack came amid high tension in the Gaza Strip after the Israeli army martyred more than 110 Palestinians during anti-occupation rallies along Gaza border since late March.
Meanwhile, Israeli forces rounded up 11 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.
The Palestinians were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities,” the army said in a statement, without elaborating.
According to official Palestinian figures, some 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including 62 women and about 350 minors.
The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
