Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC

Scores of historical artifacts have been unearthed in Dohuk province in northern Iraq’s Kurdish region, according to Hassan Ahmad Kasim, director of Dohuk University’s archeology department.

Speaking at a Monday press conference, Kasim said German and Iraqi archeologists had discovered numerous items in the town of Semel.

According to Kasim, many of these artifacts bear writing in the Akkadian, Sumerian and Hurrian languages.

Located near the Turkish border, Iraq’s Dohuk province currently hosts roughly 700 different archeological sites.