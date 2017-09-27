Worldbulletin News

Today's News
16:14, 22 May 2018 Tuesday
History
11:50, 22 May 2018 Tuesday

Today in History May 22
Today in History May 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1246   Henry Raspe is elected anti-king by the Rhenish prelates in France.
1455   King Henry VI is taken prisoner by the Yorkists at the Battle of St. Albans, during the War of the Roses.
1804   The Lewis and Clark Expedition officially begins as the Corps of Discovery departs from St. Charles, Missouri.
1856   U.S. Congressman Preston Brooks of South Carolina beats Senator Charles Sumner with a cane for Sumner's earlier condemnation of slavery, which included an insult to Brooks' cousin, Senator Andrew Butler.
1863   Union General Ulysses S. Grant's second attack on Vicksburg fails and a siege begins.
1868   The "Great Train Robbery" takes place as seven members of the Reno Gang make off with $98,000 in cash from a train's safe in Indiana.
1872   The Amnesty Act restores civil rights to Southerners.
1882   The United States formally recognizes Korea.
1908   The Wright brothers register their flying machine for a U.S. patent.
1939   Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini sign a "Pact of Steel" forming the Axis powers.
1947   The Truman Doctrine brings aid to Turkey and Greece.
1967   The children's program Mister Rogers' Neighborhood premiers.
1972   Ceylon becomes the Republic of Sri Lanka as its constitution is ratified.
1985   Baseball player Pete Rose passes Hank Aaron as National League run scoring leader with 2,108.
1990   In the Middle East, North and South Yemen merge to become a single state.
1992   Johnny Carson's final appearance on The Tonight Show on NBC, after 30 years as the program's host.
2004   An EF4 tornado with a record-setting width of 2.5 miles wipes out Hallam, Nebraska, killing 1 person.
2004   Fahrenheit 9-11, directed by Michael Moore, becomes the first documentary ever to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
2010   Following a 200-year search for the tomb of Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus his remains are reburied in Frombork Cathedral
2011   An EF5 tornado kills at least 158 people in Joplin, Missouri, the largest death toll from a tornado since record-keeping began in 1950.
2015   The Republic of Ireland, long known as a conservative, predominantly Catholic country, becomes the first nation in the world to legalize gay marriage in a public referendum.


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

