Today in History May 22

1246 Henry Raspe is elected anti-king by the Rhenish prelates in France.

1455 King Henry VI is taken prisoner by the Yorkists at the Battle of St. Albans, during the War of the Roses.

1804 The Lewis and Clark Expedition officially begins as the Corps of Discovery departs from St. Charles, Missouri.

1856 U.S. Congressman Preston Brooks of South Carolina beats Senator Charles Sumner with a cane for Sumner's earlier condemnation of slavery, which included an insult to Brooks' cousin, Senator Andrew Butler.

1863 Union General Ulysses S. Grant's second attack on Vicksburg fails and a siege begins.

1868 The "Great Train Robbery" takes place as seven members of the Reno Gang make off with $98,000 in cash from a train's safe in Indiana.

1872 The Amnesty Act restores civil rights to Southerners.

1882 The United States formally recognizes Korea.

1908 The Wright brothers register their flying machine for a U.S. patent.

1939 Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini sign a "Pact of Steel" forming the Axis powers.

1947 The Truman Doctrine brings aid to Turkey and Greece.

1967 The children's program Mister Rogers' Neighborhood premiers.

1972 Ceylon becomes the Republic of Sri Lanka as its constitution is ratified.

1985 Baseball player Pete Rose passes Hank Aaron as National League run scoring leader with 2,108.

1990 In the Middle East, North and South Yemen merge to become a single state.

1992 Johnny Carson's final appearance on The Tonight Show on NBC, after 30 years as the program's host.

2004 An EF4 tornado with a record-setting width of 2.5 miles wipes out Hallam, Nebraska, killing 1 person.

2004 Fahrenheit 9-11, directed by Michael Moore, becomes the first documentary ever to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

2010 Following a 200-year search for the tomb of Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus his remains are reburied in Frombork Cathedral

2011 An EF5 tornado kills at least 158 people in Joplin, Missouri, the largest death toll from a tornado since record-keeping began in 1950.