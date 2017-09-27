Today in History May 22

|1246
|Henry Raspe is elected anti-king by the Rhenish prelates in France.
|1455
|King Henry VI is taken prisoner by the Yorkists at the Battle of St. Albans, during the War of the Roses.
|1804
|The Lewis and Clark Expedition officially begins as the Corps of Discovery departs from St. Charles, Missouri.
|1856
|U.S. Congressman Preston Brooks of South Carolina beats Senator Charles Sumner with a cane for Sumner's earlier condemnation of slavery, which included an insult to Brooks' cousin, Senator Andrew Butler.
|1863
|Union General Ulysses S. Grant's second attack on Vicksburg fails and a siege begins.
|1868
|The "Great Train Robbery" takes place as seven members of the Reno Gang make off with $98,000 in cash from a train's safe in Indiana.
|1872
|The Amnesty Act restores civil rights to Southerners.
|1882
|The United States formally recognizes Korea.
|1908
|The Wright brothers register their flying machine for a U.S. patent.
|1939
|Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini sign a "Pact of Steel" forming the Axis powers.
|1947
|The Truman Doctrine brings aid to Turkey and Greece.
|1967
|The children's program Mister Rogers' Neighborhood premiers.
|1972
|Ceylon becomes the Republic of Sri Lanka as its constitution is ratified.
|1985
|Baseball player Pete Rose passes Hank Aaron as National League run scoring leader with 2,108.
|1990
|In the Middle East, North and South Yemen merge to become a single state.
|1992
|Johnny Carson's final appearance on The Tonight Show on NBC, after 30 years as the program's host.
|2004
|An EF4 tornado with a record-setting width of 2.5 miles wipes out Hallam, Nebraska, killing 1 person.
|2004
|Fahrenheit 9-11, directed by Michael Moore, becomes the first documentary ever to win the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
|2010
|Following a 200-year search for the tomb of Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus his remains are reburied in Frombork Cathedral
|2011
|An EF5 tornado kills at least 158 people in Joplin, Missouri, the largest death toll from a tornado since record-keeping began in 1950.
|2015
|The Republic of Ireland, long known as a conservative, predominantly Catholic country, becomes the first nation in the world to legalize gay marriage in a public referendum.
