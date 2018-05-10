Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Independent Turkey Party (BTP) on Monday announced it will not participate in the June 24 early elections.

The party’s deputy, Abdullah Terzi, informed the Turkish Supreme Board of Election about the BTP's decision.

Terzi also condemned the “inevitable” system change as “a system that endangers separation of powers”.

“We do not want to back such a change. Both the ruling and the opposition parties are backing a historical crime,” he added.

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party, main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), Good (IYI) Party, Felicity (Saadet) Party, Free Cause (Huda-Par) Party, and the Patriotoic (Vatan) Party will take part in the election.

This April, parliament passed a bill for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In an April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.