Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official

World Bulletin / News Desk
Speaking to Anadolu Agency shortly after visiting Abbas at Ramallah’s Arab Advisory Hospital, Erekat said he had spoken to the president “for a long time”, going on to assert that the latter was in “excellent health”.
“He is recovering and the results of his examinations yesterday are very reassuring,” Erekat said.
“He is still being treated for an infection, but is expected to leave hospital today or tomorrow,” he added.
Abbas was taken to hospital on Sunday after suffering a fever. He remained there overnight, where he was examined by doctors at the hospital’s cardiological department.
“President Abbas is suffering from an inflammation of the inner ear, which has moved to his lungs,” a medical source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media, told Anadolu Agency.
Last week, Abbas, 82, underwent a medical operation on one of his ears. Since then, he has returned to the hospital twice, prompting speculation about the state of his health.
ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish military
Young Palestinians from across diaspora take part in online event
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens
The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term
This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation