Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is “doing well” in hospital and will likely be discharged today or tomorrow, Saeb Erekat, head of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee, said Monday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency shortly after visiting Abbas at Ramallah’s Arab Advisory Hospital, Erekat said he had spoken to the president “for a long time”, going on to assert that the latter was in “excellent health”.

“He is recovering and the results of his examinations yesterday are very reassuring,” Erekat said.

“He is still being treated for an infection, but is expected to leave hospital today or tomorrow,” he added.

Abbas was taken to hospital on Sunday after suffering a fever. He remained there overnight, where he was examined by doctors at the hospital’s cardiological department.

“President Abbas is suffering from an inflammation of the inner ear, which has moved to his lungs,” a medical source, who spoke anonymously due to restrictions on talking to media, told Anadolu Agency.

Last week, Abbas, 82, underwent a medical operation on one of his ears. Since then, he has returned to the hospital twice, prompting speculation about the state of his health.