PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Five PKK terrorists including two on a wanted list have been killed during counter-terrorism operation, according to the regional governor's office Monday.

In a statement, the Tunceli Governor's Office said Fuat Akkaya, codenamed Fuat Fikri, was identified among five terrorists killed during operations conducted in Ovacik district in eastern Tunceli province on May 18.

Zeynal Kucuk, codenamed Sevger, was the other PKK terrorist on wanted list killed in Tunceli.

Akkaya and Kucuk were mentioned in the grey category of the Interior Ministry's list of wanted terrorists.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children.