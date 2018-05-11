Over 60 die of heatstroke in Pakistan's largest city

World Bulletin / News Desk
The heatwave, which the Pakistan meteorological department predicts would continue for at least the next three days, has mainly affected laborers who work under the boiling sun at construction sites or in industrial units that lack proper facilities.
Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi -- one of the largest nongovernmental organizations in Pakistan, told Anadolu Agency that most of the deaths had been reported from Korangi and Landhi, the city’s two major industrial districts, where a large number of laborers could not cope with the intensity of the heat.
He said the death of 64 in last three days also includes several women.
“Unfortunately, a majority of industrial units do not have proper cooling facilities, which has increased the risk of more casualties if the ongoing heatwave persists further,” Faisal warned.
“Most victims died at homes when they could not get medical help in time,” he added.
The mercury touched 43 degrees in Karachi on Monday, and similar temperatures are expected for at least next three days.
In 2015, over 1,400 people died, mostly in Karachi, of a massive heat wave in southern Pakistan.
ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’
Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish military
Young Palestinians from across diaspora take part in online event
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens
The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term
This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation