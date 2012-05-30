Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

World Bulletin / News Desk
"Almost three million Turks live in Germany. It is the democratic right of these people to be informed in the election campaign of politicians of all Turkish parties about their goals and ideas," Akdag told German newspaper Welt.
He said Germany should allow the campaigning of Turkish politicians in Germany and not violate this “democratic right”.
The deputy premier recalled that Turkey was allowed to carry out election campaigns in Germany in previous elections and the Turkish government could not understand why the same was not being done for the upcoming early elections.
On June 24, Turkey will hold both presidential and parliamentary early elections.
Turkish expats will vote for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in 60 countries.
According to data obtained from the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YBT), Turkish citizens who have registered in the foreign electoral roll will be able to vote at 123 representations on June 7-19 or at the customs stations on June 7-24.
A minimum of 500 voters should be registered at a foreign representation for a polling station to be established, as per election rules.
Germany with 13 representations has the highest number of polling stations.
Turkish voters in Germany, France and Austria will vote on June 7-19.
