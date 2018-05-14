Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:13, 22 May 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
Update: 14:48, 22 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Tuesday urged the World Health Organization and other UN agencies to take measures to stop restrictions on the movement of patients, health staff and essential medicines in the besieged Gaza Strip.

"People in the occupied Palestine territory are in dire need of medicines, medical equipment and beds," Turkish Health Ministry Undersecretary Eyup Gumus said on Tuesday at the World Health Organization’s (WHO’s) 71st annual World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Noting the recent Israeli attacks which killed scores of people and injured about 3,000 people within the last week, Gumus said: "The restrictions imposed on the movement of patients, health staff, essential medicine and medical consumables have hindered the functioning of health system.

"These restrictions are illegal, inhumane and unacceptable.

"Turkey made every effort to transfer injured and deliver supplies, but restricted by occupying country and some neighboring countries."

He urged the world to take notice of the suffering of Palestinians.

"I invite WHO and other UN agencies to take necessary steps. I also invite all countries to not stay silent for people suffering in Gaza," he said.

About health services for Syrian refugees in Turkey, Gumus said: "We leave no one behind, we provide health services to around 4 million Syrian refugees in Turkey free of charge and in the same quality that we provide to our citizens." 

At least 65 Palestinians were martyred by Israeli gunfire during protests in eastern Gaza on May 14. Thousands more were injured.

The demonstration coincided with the Nakba, and relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Since the Gaza rallies began on March 30, more than 110 Palestinian demonstrators have been martyred by Israeli army gunfire. 



Related Turkey Gaza
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel s war crimes
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel’s ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Palestine s Abbas to leave hospital soon PLO official
Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official

Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC

Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza arrests 11 in W
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank

No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance

The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela

Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’
Turkish jets destroy 4 terror targets in Iraq
Turkish jets destroy 4 terror targets in Iraq

Airstrikes carried out in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, says Turkish military
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem
Palestinian youth stage 'cyber-demo' for Jerusalem

Young Palestinians from across diaspora take part in online event
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for war crimes
Palestine to sue Israel before ICC for ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza  
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death
Iraqi court slaps 2 convicted Al-Qaeda members to death

One of those sentenced was convicted earlier for 2011 Baghdad car bombing that killed dozens  
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

The meeting on Tuesday with the parliament's most senior members was initially set to be held behind closed doors.
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term
Venezuela's Maduro wins second term

Maduro, winning 5.8M votes, set to govern country for another 6-year term 
Cuba plane crash What we know
Cuba plane crash: What we know

This is what we know about the Boeing passenger plane crash that happened in Cuba on Friday, as the aircraft was taking off from Havana to a city on the east of the island nation

News

Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza arrests 11 in W

Death toll rises to 64 in Gaza
Death toll rises to 64 in Gaza

UN: Gaza killings by Israel amount to 'war crime'
UN Gaza killings by Israel amount to 'war crime'

Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan
Egypt opens Gaza border for Ramadan

UN chief deplores Gaza violence after Israel kills 62
UN chief deplores Gaza violence after Israel kills 62

Macron slams Israel's 'heinous' Gaza actions
Macron slams Israel's 'heinous' Gaza actions

Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 