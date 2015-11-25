Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over the phone on Tuesday, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Cavusoglu congratulated Lavrov on his reappointment as a foreign minister, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected for a fourth term as Russian president. He won the race with 76.69 percent of the vote.