Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:13, 22 May 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
13:10, 22 May 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Cavusoglu congratulates Lavrov on reappointment as foreign minister  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov over the phone on Tuesday, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

Cavusoglu congratulated Lavrov on his reappointment as a foreign minister, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin was re-elected for a fourth term as Russian president. He won the race with 76.69 percent of the vote.

 


Related Turkey russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish aviation firm TAI Boeing ink deal
Turkish aviation firm TAI, Boeing ink deal

Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Cavusoglu congratulates Lavrov on reappointment as foreign minister  
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Fuat Akkaya, Zeynal Kucuk are among 5 terrorists killed in counter-terrorism operation in Tunceli province
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections

Deputy Abdullah Terzi informs Turkish Supreme Board of Election about his party BTP's decision  
Turkey receives over 40 000 trademark applications
Turkey receives over 40,000 trademark applications

TurkPatent receives more than 40,000 trademark and 5,000 patent applications in Jan.-April period
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, Moroccan nationals
4 former military officers get jail terms
4 former military officers get jail terms

2 former high-ranking officers handed down aggravated life sentences over their links to FETO  
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters  
Turkey 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

In southwestern Mugla province 100 kg of skunk seized
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle
Turkey condemns India terror attack on police vehicle

Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe

More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president
Those who shoot babies will live in shame
Those who shoot babies will live in shame

Binali Yildirim says Israeli forces shot at peaceful Palestinian children and women protesters

News

Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender
Russian UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender

Putin approves new government without major changes
Putin approves new government without major changes

Russia slams US envoy's statement on Gaza at UN
Russia slams US envoy's statement on Gaza at UN

Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria
Putin says Russian naval forces to patrol off Syria

Russia, Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem
Russia Egypt slam US embassy move to Jerusalem

Planned US embassy move may increase tension
Planned US embassy move may increase tension

Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 