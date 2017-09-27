Turkish aviation firm TAI, Boeing ink deal

World Bulletin / News Desk
U.S. aerospace giant Boeing and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed an agreement on elevator production for the 737 MAX aircraft on Tuesday in Kahramankazan, a district of the capital Ankara.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Marc Ellen, the president of Boeing International, said the company wants to move its strategic partnership with Turkey forward and take it to the next level.
Ellen added that they also aim to support the long-term growth and competitiveness of the Turkish aviation and aerospace industry with the Boeing Turkey National Aerospace Initiative while expanding Boeing's footprint in Turkey.
Temel Kotil, the head of TAI, said the deal will accelerate closer cooperations with Boeing.
Ismail Demir, Turkey's defense industry undersecretary, said they are considering a wide range of supply chain, engineering and design system, technology production and various R&D operations in Turkey along with being a component supplier for Boeing.
"This will pave the way for new cooperation," Demir said.
TAI has been supplying elevator components for various Boeing aircraft since 2013.
