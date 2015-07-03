Worldbulletin News

Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's floating power plant, the Karadeniz powership Rauf Bey, started electricity production in Sudan, a member of the Istanbul-based Karadeniz Energy Group, Karpowership, announced Tuesday.

The powership, which has 180 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, will supply 150 MW of power to Sudan's national energy grid.

The plant is important for the stability of the country's national grid as it caters for the country's increased energy demand.

The company announced on April 27 that it signed an electricity production and sales agreement with Sudan's electricity company, STPGC.

Karpowership is the sole owner, operator and builder of the first powership fleet in the world. Since 2010, 15 powerships have been completed with total installed capacity exceeding 2,800 MW.

An additional 5,000 MW of powerships are either under construction or in the pipeline.



