Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Police seized 129 kilograms (284 pounds) of heroin during an anti-drug raid in northwestern Kocaeli province on Tuesday, police sources said Tuesday.
The heroin was found concealed in pipes in the trailer's bed after anti-narcotics teams stopped the vehicle on Anadolu Highway near Kartepe district, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to media restrictions, said.
Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested after search of the trailer, the sources said.
In separate drug raids in western Tekirdag province, seven people were arrested for using and drug trafficking counts, the sources added.
