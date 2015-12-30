54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Security forces on Tuesday seized a total of 54,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes and arrested 16 suspects across Turkey, according to security sources.
The directorate general of customs enforcement teams at the Ataturk Airport seized 10,000 packs of contraband cigarettes, according to a security source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The customs teams started to scrutinize a suspect, who came to the Ataturk Airport via a flight from Iraq’s Erbil, and X-rayed his two luggage, the source said.
When detected the smuggled cigarettes in his bags, the teams X-rayed the 10 luggage of another five passengers, who were together with the suspect.
It was learnt that the owner of the packs was the Iraqi national Abdulkadir A., and the five others, including three women, were carriers.
The suspects were referred to the courthouse, the source said.
Separately, during operations in Istanbul’s Kagithane, Kartal and Maltepe districts, gendarmerie forces seized 16,000 packs of smuggled cigarettes.
Two suspects arrested in the operations were sent to jail.
Also, six suspects, including two Georgian nationals, were detained in the Black Sea province of Ordu while a total of 9,500 packs of cigarettes were also seized during the raid.
The operation was conducted on the directives of Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.
In central Aksaray province, two others were arrested when 18,500 packs of contraband cigarettes were found hidden in a 18-wheeler.
16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag
Cavusoglu congratulates Lavrov on reappointment as foreign minister
Fuat Akkaya, Zeynal Kucuk are among 5 terrorists killed in counter-terrorism operation in Tunceli province
Deputy Abdullah Terzi informs Turkish Supreme Board of Election about his party BTP's decision
TurkPatent receives more than 40,000 trademark and 5,000 patent applications in Jan.-April period
Migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, Moroccan nationals
2 former high-ranking officers handed down aggravated life sentences over their links to FETO
Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters
Maoists targeted a police vehicle in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh on Sunday, killing 7 policemen
Greek Asylum Commission accepted the petition of ex-Turkish soldiers suspected of involvement in coup bid
More than 20,000 citizens gather in Sarajevo to listen to Turkish president