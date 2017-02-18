09:31, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on May 23

World Bulletin / News Desk



TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, separately, at presidential complex.



ANKARA - Erdogan to meet former lawmakers during iftar (fast-breaking) meal.



ANKARA - Yildirim to attend iftar for organization of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).



ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release data on consumer confidence index for May.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to lawmakers' questions during weekly session.

LONDON - May to meet her Belgian counterpart Charles Michel in London.