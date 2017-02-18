Press agenda on May 23

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and intelligence chief Hakan Fidan, separately, at presidential complex.
ANKARA - Erdogan to meet former lawmakers during iftar (fast-breaking) meal.
ANKARA - Yildirim to attend iftar for organization of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD).
ANKARA - Turkish Statistical Institute to release data on consumer confidence index for May.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May to respond to lawmakers' questions during weekly session.
LONDON - May to meet her Belgian counterpart Charles Michel in London.
