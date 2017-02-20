Pyongyang ends South Korean journalists' wait

World Bulletin / News Desk
North Korea finally accepted a list of South Korean journalists Wednesday to report on this week's dismantling of the reclusive state's nuclear test site, according to Seoul's Unification Ministry.
The eight reporters are travelling to the North directly from South Korea despite initially being unable to join foreign counterparts who took a chartered flight from China a day earlier to attend the closure of the site at Punggye-ri.
Seoul had tried and failed for several days to have the list of South Korean journalists approved, but Pyongyang failed to respond after the North's abrupt decision to call off inter-Korean talks planned for last week, marking a sudden downturn in bilateral ties, following months of rapprochement, that came as North Korea condemned joint military drills involving troops from the South and the United States.
It is not clear what prompted a further change of heart from the North, but hours earlier, South Korean President Moon Jae-in was stressing the value of dialogue while holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
The American leader has cast doubt on whether he will meet his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un as scheduled on June 12, with Washington officials upsetting Pyongyang by insisting on a stricter denuclearization deal than that which Kim apparently had in mind when he held a breakthrough inter-Korean summit with Moon last month.
Seoul's Unification Ministry had virtually given up on South Korea's media covering the North's promised denuclearization event, which is set to take place by Friday depending on the weather. But the ministry made one more attempt to bypass strict border restrictions on behalf of the South's journalists Wednesday morning that would ordinarily prevent South Koreans from legally entering North Korea.
"The government welcomes that our press corps has been allowed to participate in the event marking the dismantlement of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site," ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told reporters
"We expect that this will serve as a starting point for accomplishing complete denuclearization as swiftly as possible through the U.S.-North Korea summit and talks at various channels," he added in comments carried by local news agency Yonhap.
An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’