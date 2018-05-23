Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:50, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
Europe
Update: 10:11, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Mark Zuckerberg talks to EU leaders about misusing data
Mark Zuckerberg talks to EU leaders about misusing data

Facebook CEO apologizes for allowing third-party groups like Cambridge Analytica to take advantage of user data

World Bulletin / News Desk

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of leading lawmakers of the European Union on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg apologized for allowing third parties to access and misuse the personal information of millions of Facebook users.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a mistake. And I am sorry for it,” Zuckerberg told members of the European Parliament in Brussels, echoing an apology he made in front of the United States Congress during hearings in April.

Zuckerberg was sharply criticized by some EU legislators, with Manfred Weber, a member of the European Parliament from Germany, suggesting that Facebook is too large and should be broken up into smaller companies.

Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, is not a monopoly, said Zuckerberg, adding that he felt “like there are new competitors coming up every day”.

The social media service was roundly criticized earlier this year after it became widely publicized that political consultant firm Cambridge Analytica accessed the personal data of some 87 million Facebook users without their consent.

Although the data firm was working on behalf of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, it was able to sweep up information on about 2.7 million European residents too, according to statements from the European Commission.

Many of the lawmakers voiced annoyance at the format of the 80-minute meeting, which was set up so all the members asked questions first and Zuckerberg selectively answered questions at the end.

“Today's pre-cooked format was inappropriate and ensured Zuckerberg could avoid our questions,” Guy Verhofstadt, a member of the European Parliament from Belgium, said on Twitter following the meeting.

“I trust that written answers from Facebook will be forthcoming. If these are not accurately answered in detail, the EU competition authorities must be activated and legislation sharpened.”



Related Facebook mark zuckerberg
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches

Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel s war crimes
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel’s ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Palestine s Abbas to leave hospital soon PLO official
Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official

Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC

Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza arrests 11 in W
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank

No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance

The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela

Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’

News

Facebook to apologise to EU Parliament over data scandal
Facebook to apologise to EU Parliament over data scandal

Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years
Facebook shares post biggest daily gain in 2 years

Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date
Facebook's Zuckerberg sets Congress date

Facebook apologises for data scandal in UK
Facebook apologises for data scandal in UK

Zuckerberg's shine dims as guardian of Facebook users
Zuckerberg's shine dims as guardian of Facebook users

Facebook was not on top of 2016 elections
Facebook was not on top of 2016 elections

Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data
Facebook suspends 200 apps over mishandled user data

WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook
WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook

Facebook privacy drive may crimp some political campaigns
Facebook privacy drive may crimp some political campaigns

Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK
Facebook says to extend political ad changes to UK

Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts
Facebook unveils appeal process for when it removes posts






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 