Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:50, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 11:13, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey

Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party

World Bulletin / News Desk

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will start his election campaign for the upcoming June early polls on Saturday with a rally in eastern Erzurum province.

Erdogan will begin his campaign after attending a meeting on Thursday to introduce his party’s election manifesto as well as lawmaker candidates, according to a source in the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday.

The president will continue his rallies in western provinces of Aydin and Balikesir on May 27, the source said.

Erdogan is expected to hold rallies in 30 provinces during his election campaign, the source added.

Last April, the parliament passed a bill for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

In the April 2017 referendum, Turkish voters had approved the switch from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.



Related AKP Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects

Police have so far nabbed at least 13 suspects
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey

Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party
54 000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey
54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish aviation firm TAI Boeing ink deal
Turkish aviation firm TAI, Boeing ink deal

Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Cavusoglu congratulates Lavrov on reappointment as foreign minister  
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Fuat Akkaya, Zeynal Kucuk are among 5 terrorists killed in counter-terrorism operation in Tunceli province
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections

Deputy Abdullah Terzi informs Turkish Supreme Board of Election about his party BTP's decision  
Turkey receives over 40 000 trademark applications
Turkey receives over 40,000 trademark applications

TurkPatent receives more than 40,000 trademark and 5,000 patent applications in Jan.-April period
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, Moroccan nationals
4 former military officers get jail terms
4 former military officers get jail terms

2 former high-ranking officers handed down aggravated life sentences over their links to FETO  
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters  
Turkey 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

In southwestern Mugla province 100 kg of skunk seized

News

Turkish parties submit bill to allow electoral alliance
Turkish parties submit bill to allow electoral alliance

How do the different parties in Turkey approach the Olive Branch Operation in Afrin?
How do the different parties in Turkey approach the Olive

Record turnout of expats for constitutional referendum
Record turnout of expats for constitutional referendum

Turkey’s ruling AK Party launches referendum campaign
Turkey s ruling AK Party launches referendum campaign

No joint AK Party, MHP referendum campaign: Deputy PM
No joint AK Party MHP referendum campaign Deputy PM

Police arrest suspect behind Istanbul rocket attacks
Police arrest suspect behind Istanbul rocket attacks

Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe

Bosnian leader asks Turks to help Erdogan
Bosnian leader asks Turks to help Erdogan

Erdogan arrives in Bosnian capital
Erdogan arrives in Bosnian capital

Threats against Erdogan not new, says Turkish deputy PM
Threats against Erdogan not new says Turkish deputy PM

Turkish president meets youth leaders, sportspersons
Turkish president meets youth leaders sportspersons






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 