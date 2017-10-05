Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey's stock exchange fell 0.50 percent, or 521.37 points, to open at 102,806.37 points on Wednesday.
All sector indices started the day with a decrease; the tourism index saw the worst plunge, going down 1.10 percent.
The BIST banking index and the BIST holding index lost 0.72 percent and 0.27 percent, respectively.
On Tuesday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index closed at 103,327.74, up 1.05 percent, with a 6.3 billion-Turkish lira (nearly $1.35 billion) trade volume.
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate increased to 4.7560 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Wednesday. It was 4.6350 at Tuesday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate increased to 5.5910, compared with Tuesday's close of 5.4600.
The price of Brent oil was $79.07 per barrel as of 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Wednesday.
