Update: 11:45, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

World Bulletin / News Desk

Confidence in the Turkish economy has dropped in May, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index slipped 2.8 percent, month-on-month, in May, the data shows.

The index was 69.9 in May while it was 71.9 in April, TurkStat said.

All sub-indices decreased on a monthly basis in May, the data showed.

The probability-of-saving index saw the largest decline, suggesting less people expected to save money. The sub-index dropped 5 percent to 26.8 this month.

Attitudes over the general economic outlook fell 4.2 percent, month-on-month, down from 94.7 to 90.8 in May.

Turkey's financial situation expectation of household index also saw a monthly decrease of 1.3 percent, at 89 in May.

However, the number of people unemployed expectation index, which is a gauge of the health of the labor market, was down 2.2 to stand at 72.9 in the month.

The index is calculated from the results of the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the TurkStat and Turkish Central Bank.