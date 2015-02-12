Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:50, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
Economy
Update: 11:45, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Monthly index down at 70 in May, official data says

World Bulletin / News Desk

Confidence in the Turkish economy has dropped in May, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index slipped 2.8 percent, month-on-month, in May, the data shows.

The index was 69.9 in May while it was 71.9 in April, TurkStat said.

All sub-indices decreased on a monthly basis in May, the data showed.

The probability-of-saving index saw the largest decline, suggesting less people expected to save money. The sub-index dropped 5 percent to 26.8 this month.

Attitudes over the general economic outlook fell 4.2 percent, month-on-month, down from 94.7 to 90.8 in May.

Turkey's financial situation expectation of household index also saw a monthly decrease of 1.3 percent, at 89 in May.

However, the number of people unemployed expectation index, which is a gauge of the health of the labor market, was down 2.2 to stand at 72.9 in the month.

The index is calculated from the results of the consumer tendency survey carried out in cooperation with the TurkStat and Turkish Central Bank.



Related Turkey economy
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
World Bank approves 600M loan for Salt Lake storage
World Bank approves $600M loan for Salt Lake storage

Salt Lake storage facility aims to have capacity of 5.4 billion cubic meters by 2023
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Monthly index down at 70 in May, official data says
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.50 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7560
Government gross debt stock up in April
Government gross debt stock up in April

Treasury reports central government debt stock in April rises 15.8 pct year-on-year, reaching $226.8 billion
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row

Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom spoke ahead of talks of the EU's 28 trade ministers to discuss an attempt to woo the US away from punishing steel and aluminium tariffs and win Europe a similar break as handed China.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 rises 0.45 percent; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5760
Russian UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender
Russian, UAE banks agree on sale of Turkish lender

Sberbank of Russia will cease to be shareholder in Denizbank, fifth-largest private bank in Turkey  
Turkey's external assets up in March
Turkey's external assets up in March

Assets abroad up 1.1 percent March 2018 end, from end of 2017, says Turkish Central Bank  
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

BIST 100 falls 0.24 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.5500
US-China trade deal could cost Europe
US-China trade deal could cost Europe

His comments came after a joint statement issued in Washington said Beijing had agreed to reduce its trade deficit, "significantly" increasing purchases of American goods.
Euro area goods exports up in Q1
Euro area goods exports up in Q1

Euro area goods trade surplus reaches over $60B, EU28 deficit at $7.5B, official figures show
Over 100 000 house sales in April
Over 100,000 house sales in April

Property sales in April down 9.9 pct year-on-year, according to official data; sales to foreigners surge 25.8 pct
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.16 pct while USD/TRY exchange rate steady
Brent oil surges above 80 for first time since 2014
Brent oil surges above $80 for first time since 2014

European stock markets meanwhile rose as the euro weakened against the dollar, but Wall Street pulled back in early New York trading.
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

BIST 100 climbs 0.44 pct; foreign currency exchange rates rise against lira
Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1
Turkish participation banks' net profit up 52 pct in Q1

Banks' total assets reach over $42 billion as of March

News

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul flat at open

Turkey's current account deficit grows in March
Turkey's current account deficit grows in March

Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April
Turkey's auto production over half million in Jan-April

Turkey: 'Economic developments after elections'

'Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'
Turkey to play leading role in Islamic finance'

Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects

54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey
54 000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 