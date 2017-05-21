Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:50, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
Update: 11:56, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects

Police have so far nabbed at least 13 suspects

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for 109 people over their suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), according to a judicial source.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in capital Ankara issued arrest warrants for 39 suspects, including 11 former employees of The Ministry of Family and Social Policies after they were accused of using ByLock, an encrypted cellphone app used by the terror group, the source said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media.

Police have so far arrested 13 suspects during simultaneous raids conducted in Ankara, the source said, adding the operations were continuing to detain the remaining suspects.

More arrest warrants were issued in central Konya province for 70 suspects, including 43 serving soldiers.

The Konya-based nationwide simultaneous raids conducted across 23 provinces remain ongoing.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Since the defeated coup attempt, operations have been ongoing in the military, police and judiciary, as well as in state institutions across the country, to arrest suspects with alleged links to FETO.



Related Turkey FETO
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects

Police have so far nabbed at least 13 suspects
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey

Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party
54 000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey
54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish aviation firm TAI Boeing ink deal
Turkish aviation firm TAI, Boeing ink deal

Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Cavusoglu congratulates Lavrov on reappointment as foreign minister  
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Fuat Akkaya, Zeynal Kucuk are among 5 terrorists killed in counter-terrorism operation in Tunceli province
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections

Deputy Abdullah Terzi informs Turkish Supreme Board of Election about his party BTP's decision  
Turkey receives over 40 000 trademark applications
Turkey receives over 40,000 trademark applications

TurkPatent receives more than 40,000 trademark and 5,000 patent applications in Jan.-April period
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, Moroccan nationals
4 former military officers get jail terms
4 former military officers get jail terms

2 former high-ranking officers handed down aggravated life sentences over their links to FETO  
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters  
Turkey 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

In southwestern Mugla province 100 kg of skunk seized

News

Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum
Turkish PM slams okaying of FETO members asylum

Turkish deputies send letter to Trump over FETO, PKK
Turkish deputies send letter to Trump over FETO PKK

Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey
Police arrest FETO imam in western Turkey

2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case
2 FETO suspects released in defunct Turkish daily case

Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links
Soldiers arrested over suspected FETO links

Seven FETO-linked ex-government staffers arrested
Seven FETO-linked ex-government staffers arrested

Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May
Turkey's consumer confidence slips in May

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey
54 000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 