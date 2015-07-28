Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:50, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
Europe
Update: 12:30, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls
EU warns Venezuela against controversial polls

Says will 'consider adoption of adequate measures'

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union is to "consider the adoption of adequate measures" in the wake of a controversial presidential and regional polls in Venezuela, saying the elections were held without "a national agreement, political pluralism, democracy, transparency, and rule of law".

Federica Mogherini, EU's foreign policy chief, in a statement urged Venezuela to "take concrete steps to fully respect the country’s constitution".

Mogherini said the elections with the highest abstention rate in the country over the last decades "could have been a crucial opportunity for all Venezuelan citizens to express, through a democratic, free and transparent process, their political will and thereby determine the future of the country."

"However," Mogherini said, "presidential and regional polls went ahead without a national agreement on an electoral calendar and without complying with the minimum international standards for a credible process, not respecting political pluralism, democracy, transparency, and rule of law."

"Major obstacles to the participation of opposition political parties and their leaders, an unbalanced composition of the National Electoral Council, biased electoral conditions, numerous reported irregularities during the Election Day, including vote buying, stood in the way of fair and equitable elections," Mogherini said.

"Therefore," she said, "the EU and its member states will consider the adoption of adequate measures."

The top EU diplomat also called on the Venezuelan government to release all political prisoners.

Mogherini said Venezuela "urgently" needed a political solution to end the current crisis and to deliver on its people most pressing humanitarian needs.

"The EU reiterates the need to restore the democratic process, and the importance that the country works towards a political and truly negotiated solution," she added.



Related EU Federica Mogherini
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby s death
Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
Trump N Korea summit may face delay
Trump, N.Korea summit may face delay

'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations
Iraqi PM rules out fresh polls amid rigging allegations

Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians
US envoy's picture sparks outrage among Palestinians

Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues
Preliminary investigation on Israel continues

International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches
Workers shutter Hawaii power plant as lava approaches

Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist
Israel snubs EU request to probe abuse of Arab activist

Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul 8 dead
Iraqi forces clash with ISIL near Mosul; 8 dead

ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza
Turkey calls for abolishing health restrictions on Gaza

Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran
Pentagon warns of taking necessary steps against Iran

US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel s war crimes
Palestine asks ICC to investigate Israel’s ‘war crimes’

Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Palestine s Abbas to leave hospital soon PLO official
Palestine’s Abbas to leave hospital soon: PLO official

Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC
Artifacts discovered in Iraq's Dohuk dating from 5000BC

Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza arrests 11 in W
Israel shells Hamas post in Gaza, arrests 11 in W. Bank

No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance
Trump orders probe of alleged campaign surveillance

The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela
Canada moves to downgrade ties with Venezuela

Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’

News

EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels
EU foreign policy chief meets Iranian FM in Brussels

EU says no new sanctions against Iran
EU says no new sanctions against Iran

EU criticizes Israel's disproportionate use of force
EU criticizes Israel's disproportionate use of force

EU urges implementation of cease-fire in Syria at once
EU urges implementation of cease-fire in Syria at once

Jordanian FM, EU's Mogherini discuss Jerusalem
Jordanian FM EU's Mogherini discuss Jerusalem

EU sometimes has hard time contacting US: Official
EU sometimes has hard time contacting US Official

London ranks low in EU for clean, safe transport
London ranks low in EU for clean safe transport

EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade row
EU fears offer to US not enough to end trade

Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing
Zuckerberg agrees to live-stream EU parliament hearing

Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe
Erdogan addresses Turks living in Europe

Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal
Iran wary as EU presents plans to save nuclear deal

France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments
France warns Italy against breaking EU commitments






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 