Update: 13:13, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

Iraq slams Belgian police over refugee baby’s death

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Iraqi government condemned on Wednesday the killing of an Iraqi refugee baby by Belgian police last week.

“We denounce the incident…involving police in Belgium, which resulted in the death of a two-year-old child,” Minister of Migration and Displacement, Jassim al-Jaff said in a statement.

He called for bringing those responsible for the incident to accountability, going on to urge international organizations to ensure the safety of Iraqi refugees.

On Thursday, Belgian media outlets reported that a two-year-old Iraqi baby girl was shot by police while chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants. The injured baby lost her life on the way to a hospital.

Belgian Interior Minister Jan Jambon said an investigation has been launched into the incident.