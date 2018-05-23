UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea

World Bulletin / News Desk
“The two armed vessels had been threatening a commercial oil tanker,” according to a statement released by the UAE military and carried by WAM.
“Two other [Houthi] vessels managed to flee the scene,” the statement added.
The UAE is a member of a Saudi-led military coalition cobbled together in 2015 to fight Yemen’s Houthi rebel group, which overran much of Yemen -- including capital Sanaa -- one year earlier.
In a related development, the Yemeni army announced Wednesday that it had captured several Houthi positions in Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf province.
“The army has liberated the strategic Amhur Mountain region, thus cutting Houthi supply lines,” Army Brigadier-General Hadi al-Geidi was quoted as saying in an army-linked news website.
Army forces, he added, were now advancing on Al-Jawf’s Bart Al-Anan district.
At least 15 Houthi militants were killed in the fighting, he said, adding that Saudi-led coalition warplanes had struck a number of rebel positions “destroying scores of armored vehicles and a field hospital”.
Houthi officials, for their part, have not issued any statements confirming or denying either claim.
In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a wide-ranging military campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi influence in Yemen.
Riyadh has repeatedly accused the Houthis of acting as a proxy force for Shia Iran, Saudi Arabia’s arch-foe in the region.
An Iraqi refugee baby died as Belgian police was chasing a vehicle carrying illegal migrants
'If it doesn’t happen, maybe it will happen later,' American president says
Haidar al-Abadi says agreement reached with winning coalition bloc
Controversial picture of Haram al-Sharif circulates on social media
International court responds to Palestinian foreign minister's request
Lava flows from Kilauea destroy warehouse at major geothermal plant while others reach Pacific Ocean
Jafar Farah was arrested in Haifa last weekend after taking part in pro-Gaza demonstration
ISIL terrorists, Iraqi forces exchange blows south of Mosul, according to local security source
Restrictions on movement of patients, medicines are 'illegal, inhumane and unacceptable': Health Ministry official
US will do anything to prevent Iran's 'malicious activities' in region, Pentagon spokesman says
Since March 30, more than 110 Palestinians were killed by Israeli gunfire in Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas visits hospital three times in one week, raising speculation about state of his health
Home to numerous civilizations throughout history, Iraq remains a treasure trove of ancient artifacts, monuments
No injuries were reported in the Israeli attack
The Justice Department has asked its Office of the Inspector General to look into the matter, White House says
Ottawa calls President Maduro’s re-election ‘anti-democratic’