Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
16:49, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
13:57, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Istanbul police seized more than 400 kilos (881 pounds) of illegal drugs including heroin and "skunk" cannabis during anti-drug operations in the city, said police sources on Wednesday. 

Anti-drug teams impounded 310 kg (683 lbs.) of skunk hidden in a pickup truck coming from Croatia when it stopped in the Silivri district on May 17, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, 130 kilos (286 pounds) of heroin were seized in a truck carrying dates and halva to Europe from Iran when it was stopped in the city's Pendik district on May 20. 

Two suspected drug traffickers – one Croatian and one Iranian -- were remanded into custody in the city. 

Separately, over 15 kg (33 lbs.) of heroin was also confiscated in a house in Mezitli in the southern Mersin province, in an anti-drug raid. 

In the operation, one suspected drug trafficker was arrested.


Related istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs
Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects
Turkey issues arrest warrants for 109 FETO suspects

Police have so far nabbed at least 13 suspects
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey
Erdogan to launch election campaign from eastern Turkey

Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party
54 000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey
54,000 packs of contraband cigarettes seized in Turkey

16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey
Police seize over 120 kilograms of heroin in Turkey

Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan
Turkish floating plant starts power supply to Sudan

Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish aviation firm TAI Boeing ink deal
Turkish aviation firm TAI, Boeing ink deal

Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban
Turkey's Akdag slams Germany's election campaign ban

Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag
Turkish Russian foreign ministers speak over phone
Turkish, Russian foreign ministers speak over phone

Cavusoglu congratulates Lavrov on reappointment as foreign minister  
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey
PKK terrorists on wanted list killed in eastern Turkey

Fuat Akkaya, Zeynal Kucuk are among 5 terrorists killed in counter-terrorism operation in Tunceli province
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections
Independent Turkey Party to not take part in elections

Deputy Abdullah Terzi informs Turkish Supreme Board of Election about his party BTP's decision  
Turkey receives over 40 000 trademark applications
Turkey receives over 40,000 trademark applications

TurkPatent receives more than 40,000 trademark and 5,000 patent applications in Jan.-April period
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 550 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, Moroccan nationals
4 former military officers get jail terms
4 former military officers get jail terms

2 former high-ranking officers handed down aggravated life sentences over their links to FETO  
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner
Erdogan to meet ambassadors at iftar dinner

Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters  
Turkey 10 arrested in anti-drug operation
Turkey: 10 arrested in anti-drug operation

In southwestern Mugla province 100 kg of skunk seized

News

Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries
Istanbul hosts 60 journalists from 18 Arab countries

Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Ethnosport Cultural Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts
Istanbul police arrest 2 for smuggling artifacts

Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects
Istanbul police arrest 7 ISIL suspects

Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle
Istanbul rolls out first self-driving electric vehicle

Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul
Killing of Palestinian journalist protested in Istanbul






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 