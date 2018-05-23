Istanbul police seize more than 400 kg of drugs

World Bulletin / News Desk
Anti-drug teams seize 310 kg of skunk and 130 kg of heroin
Turkish president is expected to attend 30 rallies as part of his election campaign, says ruling AK Party
16 suspects arrested during operations in Istanbul, Ordu and Aksaray provinces
Heroin has been found concealed in pipes in trailer's bed in northwestern Kocaeli province
Turkish floating power plant will supply 150 megawatts of power to Sudan's national energy grid
Turkish Aerospace Industries will produce elevator for Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
Turks living in Germany have democratic right to be informed by politicians of Turkish parties: Recep Akdag
Cavusoglu congratulates Lavrov on reappointment as foreign minister
Fuat Akkaya, Zeynal Kucuk are among 5 terrorists killed in counter-terrorism operation in Tunceli province
Deputy Abdullah Terzi informs Turkish Supreme Board of Election about his party BTP's decision
TurkPatent receives more than 40,000 trademark and 5,000 patent applications in Jan.-April period
Migrants include Syrian, Iraqi, Algerian, Palestinian, Pakistani, Libyan, Iranian, Moroccan nationals
2 former high-ranking officers handed down aggravated life sentences over their links to FETO
Ambassadors of all countries, except Israel, invited at ruling Justice and Development Party’s headquarters