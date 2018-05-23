Worldbulletin News

16:49, 23 May 2018 Wednesday
14:26, 23 May 2018 Wednesday

Berri re-elected speaker of Lebanon parliament
This was the sixth time for Berri to be elected as parliament speaker since 1992

World Bulletin / News Desk

Lebanon’s newly-elected parliament on Wednesday re-elected Shia politician Nabih Berri as speaker of the new assembly. 

Berri won the votes of 98 MPs of the 128-member parliament. 

Berri, the leader of the Shia Amal Movement, ran unopposed for the post, reserved for Shias under the Taif agreement that ended Lebanon’s civil war. 

This was the sixth time for Berri to be elected as speaker of the Lebanese parliament since 1992. 

Wednesday’s parliament session was the first since Lebanese voters cast ballot in the May 6 general election, Lebanon’s first since 2009. 

 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

